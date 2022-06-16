NEP 2020: Teacher Preparedness

The NEP 2020 has been under discussion as regards its intent for past two years after its adoption.

Different clauses of the policy are in the process of implementation/delivery right from present academic session starting in the month of August, 2022.

Once implemented with all sincerity of purpose shown by the stake holders the entire education system will be revolutionised. Teacher plays a lead role; whereas, student enjoys pivotal position in the education system.

The other players (parents-employers-governance-alumni-civil society) offer their valuable support to run the system effectively.