NEP-2020: Will Private schools decide on policy matters?

However, some of the private schools in the Kashmir Valley have, on their own, without taking the government on board, started taking policy decisions and decided to split the kindergarten class of the already-enrolled students into LKG and UKG, thus increasing one-year of the kids.

The parents are being called for meetings and convinced to cooperate with the school managements’ decision, which the parents have refused to do.

No doubt the age bar should match the policy document but the question is: who is the authority to take such a policy decision? If at all it is a requirement to split the kindergarten class into LKG and UKG for the students who were enrolled in the schools in the last two years, the order explaining the rationale behind the move has to be issued by the government and it has to be uniformly applicable to all the private schools.

The schools cannot on their own change the norms. Yes, they can change the age limit or introduce a class from the new academic session, but they cannot change these norms for already-enrolled students.

The point is that the guidelines have to come from the government and the schools should not be allowed to do it on their own for their own vested interests. Before the implementation of the NEP-2020, the students were enrolled in Nursery class at the age of 3 and would subsequently enter kindergarten at the age of four and first primary at the age of 5 years. All these students would reach class 10th at the age of 15.