NEP 3.0 and Innovative Pedagogy

NEP 2020 is the third in series after Education Policies of 1968 and 1986. This policy document was adopted in 2020 by the Union Cabinet. The policy is gradually in the process of implementation. J & K is the first to start implementation of this policy right from 2022 in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

The term pedagogy is used forty one times in the policy document that reflects its significance in curriculum management. Pedagogy is all inclusive and covers four essential elements relating to curriculum such as creative and innovative teacher, creative and innovative learner, inspiring and outcome based content and updated technology contrary to traditional approach (teacher-learner-content-technology). In case of content it is supported by student centric methodologyin flipped mode on the one hand and on the other by 360 degree assessment.

Until now course content delivery was purely teacher centred and learner had a little role in content transaction. Now there has been a shift from teacher centred to learner centric content transaction. Furthermore, the evaluation at the end of the semester was purely based on cognitive attainment of a learner. It was rather only 90 degree evaluation. Until now focus was on summative evaluation. NEP 3.0 emphasises upon formative assessment. The NEP 3.O focuses on assessment for cognitive, cultural, affective and psycho motor (knowledge-values/attitudes-skill) attainment of learners in an integrated manner. Thus, it is an inclusive assessment of whatever a learner is engaged in, on as well as off the campus whether academic or non-academic activities.

Regular curriculum transaction for 1st semester of degree program under NEP 3.Ostarted from August, 2022 in line with common/uniform academic calendar in sync with national calendar.At present these students are pursuing their studies in the second semester. By now neither a university nor an autonomous college has come out with an effective model for any dimension for implementation of NEP 2020. They are still engaged in discussing number of credits per major or minor course of study. The intent of NEP 3. O is to develop a creative, innovative and critical learner. A teacher,thus, has to be more creative, innovative and critical keeping in view his profession to meet the contemporary challenges. The present write-up in this context focus on inspiring and outcome based course content, student centric learning and 360 degree assessment besides updated technology.

It is pertinent to refer to the concept note on Academic and Administrative Audit (AAA) issued by NAAC dated 17th April, 2017. The NAAC has evolved guidelines for improving quality at different levels of HEIs and for its sustenance. By establishing Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and undergoing External Quality Assurance process it’s possible to continuously strive for excellence. The monitoring and evaluation of the institutional processes and systems require a well-structured approach for internal and external review. The NAAC expects the Institutions to undertake AAAperpetually. This audit process is vital for achieving academic excellence in HEIs. Academic and administrative practices are interrelated concepts. Thus in order to achieve this objective, there is required to be a strong administrative will.

Academic audit can be understood as a scientific and systematic method of reviewing the quality of academic process in the institution. It is related with the quality assurance and enhancing the quality of academic activities in HEIs. On the other hand administrative audit refers to process of evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of the administrative procedures. It includes assessment of policies, strategies and functions of the various administrative units, control of the overall administrative system, etc. reads the concept note.

The main objective of AAA isto understand the existing system and assess the strengths and weaknesses of the academic departments/faculties and administrative units. Thus, to suggest the methods for improvement and for overcoming the weaknesses. Further, to identify the bottlenecks/limitations in the existing administrative mechanisms and to identify the opportunities for reforms with regard to academics, administration and examinations. Therefore, to evaluate the optimum utilization of financial, physical and intellectual resources. To suggest the methods for continuous improvement of quality keeping in view criteria and reports by accreditation bodies.