NEP Age Criteria: A policy decision needed

In such a situation parents want the concerned government to take a clear decision, and implement the NEP 2020 recommendation in a way that should not waste a year of those students who are already admitted to schools.

Notably, the school in question has cited NEP-2020 guidelines and RTE 2009 for this new Age Criteria, but according to the aggrieved parents, these guidelines cannot be decided by one school only on its own without any policy guidelines and orders from the School Education Department.

After all, if a student misses the age limit of 6 by a week or month, he shouldn't be asked to stay back in the same class. The schools should be furnished with the much needed guidelines in this matter so that the parents are saved from any psychological torture.

“We tried to contact the Principal of the School on phone but there was no response from the other end. We heard that teachers in the school are asked to convince those parents whose kids were admitted in the preceding years to follow new pattern,” said a group of parents.

The parents said that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir should come clear on the issue so that the chaos and confusion ends once for all.

“First, the Government should formally notify implementation date of National Education Policy-2020 which will become a basis for implementation of the Age Criteria under NEP-2020,” they said, adding that the Government should issue clear directions to schools that prior to the notification date for implementation of NEP-2020, no parent shall be asked to follow the New Age Criteria of NEP-2020.