NeuroDidactics: Education for Gen alpha and Gen Beta

The outlook for educators around the globe currently is multifaceted. Every day they encounter the new challenge of engaging learners who are diverse from those of the earlier times and do not rejoin the same stimuli.

Educators and scientists have long recognized that teaching, learning, and brain function are convolutedly allied.

But until recently, the turfs of education and neuroscience have endured isolation with only periodic efforts to discover prospects for premeditated cooperation. The alliance amid educators and neuroscientists gives an upsurge to an already emergent discipline known as neuroeducation.

This evolving field mergers the collective specialisms of neuroscience, psychology, cognitive science, and education to improve teaching methods and curricula and to seize the attention of the learner, it has provided new tools to recognize in what manner the human brain functions during learning and have established the persistent growth of new neural connections and thought patterns throughout life, which means the brain is flexible and all humans involved in a continuously refining learning process. This is where neurodidactics come into play.

NeuroDidactics is the set of disciplines and Teaching methodologies/ pedagogies that helps us understand how the brain learns. This fusion of neuroscience, psychology and pedagogy is fundamental to understanding this methodological change in learning or the facets of neural development that influence learning. Along with using this knowledge to create new practices and procedures in a classroom and to optimize the teaching-learning process. NeuroDidactics aim to integrate the curiosity, attention and emotions of learners.