Never too late to start

One of the important ways to reduce the impact of ageing, which is inevitable, is regular exercise.

An inactive lifestyle, sedentary habits and lack of regular exercise are bad habits which increase the chance of getting a major cardiovascular problem like a heart attack and associated problems.

In addition, this lifestyle makes you prone to get diabetes and high blood pressure in the long run. Those who already have these problems with very little exercise makes both the problems difficult to treat and result in adding more medicines.

Regular exercise is a modifiable protective risk factor which prevents heart attacks. Other such factors being cessation of tobacco use and regular consumption of 4 to 5 servings of fresh fruits and vegetables.