New colleges, old woes

Government has announced new colleges at Aloochibagh, Hyderpora in Srinagar while as in Jammu a college will be set up at Bathindi and Sidra.Before announcing new degree colleges, the government should have formulated a proper road map keeping in view the interest of the students. Stress should have been given on introduction of those courses which are not offered in existing colleges.

Coming to the point, given the poor response of the students, the HED has already submitted the report to the General Administration Department (GAD) in March last year and it was decided to obtain fresh status of the enrollment of these colleges.

In the last two years, the government has not been able to see any improvement in the enrollment as well as in the status of the infrastructure. Government Degree College (GDC) Ashmuqam in Anantnag district is a case in place. The college was sanctioned by the J&K government in 2019-20 but despite the lapse of three years, the dispute between two localities regarding the selection of the college site is yet to be resolved. Soon after announcing the college, the HED had to merge it with the nearby college. GDC Mongri Panchari in Udhampur area has also reported zero admission in the last three years due to pending finalisation of site for establishment of the College building.

Similarly, GDC Chatisinghpora Anantnag started functioning from a makeshift arrangement in Government Middle School Building. The enrollment of the College in the two academic sessions remained at 10. However, the department, under the rationalisation initiative shifted these 10 students to the nearby GDC Mattan and Women College Anantnag. The meager enrollment of the students in these colleges proved the whole process a flop show as these colleges failed to show any progress in terms of the enrollment. In a way, the decision bounced back on the government which prompted them to rope in the district administration to improve the enrollment of the colleges.

Even the government had put a cap on admission in existing colleges with an intention to divert students towards the newly established colleges. But the move did not work for the government owing to the resentment shown by the students. As on date, out of 52 colleges around 22 colleges have enrolment up to 200 students since 2019-20.