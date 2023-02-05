New colleges, old woes

Two years after the J&K government made the newly established 52 Government Degree Colleges (GDC) functional, a high level meeting is scheduled on February 7 to deliberate on the rationalisation of Higher Educational Institutions in J&K.
The meeting has been scheduled after a government committee has revealed that these colleges are functioning with the meager enrollment and also sans basic infrastructure, defeating the main objective of establishing these colleges in J&K.
After completion of the two academic sessions, these colleges have failed to attract the students for the admissions while the construction of permanent buildings for the majority of the colleges has been caught in official wrangles.
Given the lukewarm response of the students, the much hyped initiative of opening up of new GDCs has turned out a flop show.
The J&K government in 2019 announced establishment of new 102 degree colleges in two phases – 52 in phase I and 50 in phase II.Soon after making an announcement for making these colleges functional, the J&K administration led by Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu decided to put on hold the operationalization of new degree colleges announced in phase II, citing lack of resources.
The government decided to focus on those new 52 colleges which were approved in the first phase by the erstwhile State Administrative Council (SAC).The government decision to establish new degree colleges was marred by several factors which included non-availability of land and dispute over ownership of the land identified for the construction of the college buildings.
Not only this, but the government somehow compromised on following some basic criteria while announcing new degree colleges across J&K. After making an announcement for the establishment of new colleges, there are five to six colleges within a radius of five to six kilometers which is a gross violation of set norms for setting up a degree college.
The first criterion to establish a degree college is that it should have five to six feeding higher secondary schools and should be set up at a distance of 20 kilometers from the existing college. Relaxation of rules can be justified in case of border areas keeping in view the terrains but out of the 52 colleges (announced in Phase I) only four to five colleges have been announced for remote areas.
Government has announced new colleges at Aloochibagh, Hyderpora in Srinagar while as in Jammu a college will be set up at Bathindi and Sidra.Before announcing new degree colleges, the government should have formulated a proper road map keeping in view the interest of the students. Stress should have been given on introduction of those courses which are not offered in existing colleges.
Coming to the point, given the poor response of the students, the HED has already submitted the report to the General Administration Department (GAD) in March last year and it was decided to obtain fresh status of the enrollment of these colleges.
In the last two years, the government has not been able to see any improvement in the enrollment as well as in the status of the infrastructure. Government Degree College (GDC) Ashmuqam in Anantnag district is a case in place. The college was sanctioned by the J&K government in 2019-20 but despite the lapse of three years, the dispute between two localities regarding the selection of the college site is yet to be resolved. Soon after announcing the college, the HED had to merge it with the nearby college. GDC Mongri Panchari in Udhampur area has also reported zero admission in the last three years due to pending finalisation of site for establishment of the College building.
Similarly, GDC Chatisinghpora Anantnag started functioning from a makeshift arrangement in Government Middle School Building. The enrollment of the College in the two academic sessions remained at 10. However, the department, under the rationalisation initiative shifted these 10 students to the nearby GDC Mattan and Women College Anantnag. The meager enrollment of the students in these colleges proved the whole process a flop show as these colleges failed to show any progress in terms of the enrollment. In a way, the decision bounced back on the government which prompted them to rope in the district administration to improve the enrollment of the colleges.
Even the government had put a cap on admission in existing colleges with an intention to divert students towards the newly established colleges. But the move did not work for the government owing to the resentment shown by the students. As on date, out of 52 colleges around 22 colleges have enrolment up to 200 students since 2019-20.
To ascertain the reasons for low enrollment in these colleges, despite huge investment involved in building infrastructure and human resource development of these Colleges, the government had recommended to constitute a sub-committee headed by Director Colleges with Nodal Principal Jammu and Kashmir and concerned College Principals as its members. In 2021, the J&K government constituted a high level committee to oversee the rationalization of Higher Educational institutions in the J&K.
The committee had administrative secretary HED as its Chairperson while as Director General (Budget), Finance Department, Director General (Codes), Finance Department, Director (Finance) Higher Education Department (HED) and Director (Planning), HED were its members. The committee was entrusted to study the requirements of Higher Educational Institutions in the J&K UT besides examining the rationalisation of existing higher educational institutions.
The committee was asked to recommend the criteria for opening of future Higher Educational Institutions in the UT. Despite the hectic efforts of the government, the newly established colleges have not shown any progress so far. The situation has forced the government to deliberate on the issue once again and discuss rationalization of existing Higher Educational Institutions besides the criteria for opening of future Higher Educational Institutions in the Union Territory.
The committee is also expected to discuss the future course of action in respect of colleges with exceptionally low enrollment. As per the government figures, out of 52 colleges around 22 colleges have enrolment up to 200 students since establishment since 2019-20. These figures reveal the wastage of resources involved in building infrastructure and human resources in these colleges.
A sub-committee constituted in 2021 to examine the reasons for low enrolment has already recommended that in case the enrolment does not improve, measures for rationalization of colleges may be taken by the government.
While the colleges have failed to show any progress in the enrollment, the government is investing crores of rupees in construction of new buildings and work on around 20 college buildings is under progress at various stages.
Given the present situation, the much hyped, but definitely flawed, decision of opening up of new Government Degree Colleges (GDCs) has bounced back on the J&K government in a short span of around three years. The agenda of the meeting, scheduled on February 7, is an indication that the decision of opening new degree colleges has not proved so fruitful for many reasons which include meager enrollment and lack of infrastructure.
Given the sequence of events, it seems that the government had announced the new colleges without doing proper home work as it announced the colleges at some locations where it is yet to identify the land for the construction of a permanent campus for it.
If the issue is minutely studied, the new colleges are likely to meet the fate of SSA schools which have been closed over the years.
The schools were closed for having meager enrollment which ails the new degree colleges as well. The government should wake up to the crises before it is too late and prepare a proper roadmap for operationalisation of new colleges.
Under the present circumstances, the government will be forced to close new colleges one by one given the lukewarm response of students. Now that a high level meeting is scheduled on February 7, all eyes are on the government to announce future course of action with regard to the functioning of the colleges with meager enrollment.
This is the time for the government to study the issue minutely and take the right decision at the right time. This will at least do away with the wastage of resources on building the infrastructure for such institutions which have failed to attract the students in the last two years. Let good sense prevail.
