New Enrollment Drive in J&K Schools

The move has brought drive under scrutiny as the government is allowing students from private schools to join government schools without clearing their pending dues in private schools. This move, while well-intentioned, may result in the closure of budget private schools.

Recently, the Director School Education Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir said that the department will enroll students shifting from private schools irrespective of having discharge certificates.

“We have asked the private schools not to deny discharge certificates to the students for not clearing their fees. Instructions have been given to the school heads to enroll the new students irrespective of the discharge certificates,” the DSEK said.

The statement has encouraged those parents who are defaulters in low budget private schools and they shift their kids to government schools. It is also a fact that not a single student enrolled in any top notch private school has shifted to government schools but the students have moved from low budget private schools to government run institutions. These low budget private schools are unaided schools and are run by our own educated unemployed youth. But the way the government is encouraging the defaulters of these private schools will ultimately result in the losses to these schools.

So the government should at least seek discharge certificates from these students who shift from private to government schools. No doubt that the department cannot deny admission to children under the RTE Act-2009 but at the same time the Act has not given any right to the parents and the education department to force closure of these low budget unaided schools.

Last year also, the government claimed to have enrolled hundreds of students in government schools who shifted from private schools. The move has resulted in closure of these economic private schools. These private schools mostly charge Rs 300 to Rs 500 per month as tuition fees but the parents do not clear the dues and after a few years shift the students to government schools. Unfortunately the government has been supporting the trend as well.

No doubt the enrollment drive, launched by the J&K government, aims to provide better education opportunities to students across Valley but the way the government is encouraging students from private schools to join government schools, will have its repercussions.

The government's decision to allow students to transfer without clearing their pending dues in private schools has raised concerns among private school owners. Many private schools in the Valley are struggling to recover pending dues from parents, and this move by the government is likely to worsen their financial situation.

The government should understand that these budget private schools heavily rely on fees to sustain themselves and are an essential part of the education sector in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in rural areas. These schools provide education to students who cannot afford expensive private schools or travel long distances to attend government schools. With the closure of these schools, many students may be left without access to education.