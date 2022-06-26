New initiatives at KU

The Kashmir University (KU) Vice Chancellor has started a new initiative through the Department of Students Welfare to interact with the students.

One of the major objectives of this 'general student interaction programme' is to address grievances of students related to their teaching and research and also to seek their suggestions to "take the University forward together".

As per news reports, these student interactions will continue to be a regular feature of the Department of Students Welfare. Though it will be premature to comment right now on how this new initiative taken on directions of the new VC Prof Neelofar Khan will prove in the days to come, it is nonetheless a welcome initiative if it is really made outcome-based and result-oriented.