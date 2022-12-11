New Initiatives, Old Concerns

The School Education Department (SED) has formulated School Complexes across J&K UT for "efficient resourcing to boost school governance.

The move has been taken while taking a cue from the 50-year-old Kothari Commission Report and also in terms of Part-I, Chapter 7 of National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020 which mentions "Efficient resourcing and Effective Governance through School Complexes" for effective sharing of resources.

Besides other initiatives like resource sharing, the department has framed the Academic Monitoring Committee (AMC) under the initiative which will be supervised by the concerned Joint Director School Education Department (SED) and will monitor all the academic activities through.

The AMC will have a Principal as its Chairman, Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) and a subject specific masters from the high and higher secondary nominated by Complex Head as the members of the committee. Also a faculty member from each DIET teaching, to be nominated by Principal DIET, will be its expert member.

It is not the first time when such committees have been set up by the SED for academic monitoring of the schools.

We have seen such initiatives in the past as well wherein the department constituted inspection committees for the schools. But the initiative died a silent death following the change of guard in the administrative department a few months ago.