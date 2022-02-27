New VCs, New Hopes

On February 14, 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a meeting to take stock of arrangements for reopening of educational institutions across the Union Territory.
The meeting was attended, in offline-online mode, by heads of schools, principals of colleges and vice-chancellors of J&K universities. Apart from urging strict adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) by students and staff to ensure continuation of academic activities in an uninterrupted manner, the chief secretary passed some important directions to the heads of educational institutions including the UT administration’s policy decision that declares Academic Session 2022-2023 as the ‘Year of Educational Transformation’ in Jammu and Kashmir.
Arun Kumar Mehta also minced no words in announcing that “there should be no tolerance for unhealthy activities in places of learning.”
These decisions have been taken in view of the fact that students across Jammu and Kashmir, like other parts of the country, suffered immensely on account of frequent disruptions caused by recurring waves of Covid19 pandemic.
Indeed, it is a healthy sign to see the UT administration’s resolve to bring the academic calendar back on track in Jammu and Kashmir.
However, it requires an equally strong resolve to see to it that everything that’s required to be done by the government to meet these objectives is done by it with a sense of great urgency and determination.
These objectives are achievable but only if they are translated into action with seriousness at all levels, beginning with the government itself, so that education continues to be imparted to students in this pandemic world without any hassles.
Given the above observations, it would be a timely intervention by the J&K government to prioritise the appointment of vice chancellors in the universities across Jammu and Kashmir, including the Jammu University and Kashmir University (KU).
It doesn’t augur well for higher educational institutions, especially universities, to remain headless and leaderless, more so when the Search Committees for appointment of new VCs for the two universities have already been constituted nearly two months ago.
The Government needs to prioritise, without any delay, the appointment of VCs for the two universities to realise the goal of converting Academic Session 2022-2023 as the ‘Year of Educational Transformation’, as has been announced by the chief secretary, as well as to ensure that “there should be no tolerance for unhealthy activities in places of learning.”
It requires serious policy interventions by the Chancellor’s Office—the office of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor—to make appointment of VCs in all universities in Jammu and Kashmir a time-bound affair with fixed deadlines, right from inviting applications for the coveted position to finalizing the final candidate.
The entire process can be (and should be) completed within a span of not more than 40 days, including 20 days for submission of applications, 10 days for screening of eligible applications/shortlisting of candidates for interaction with the search committee and 10 days for finalizing of the final candidate by the Chancellor’s Office.
In the case of appointment of VC for SKUAST-K, it took close to one-year to finalize the appointment of VC, while in case of Central University of Kashmir, the final selection is yet to be made by the Central Ministry of Education despite submission of panel of five candidates by the Search Committee more than two months ago.
It would be in the fitness of things if the process for appointment of a VC is initiated two months ahead of expiry of term of the concerned incumbent VC so that the new VC is in place well in time and joins the office immediately after his predecessor demits the office following expiry of his term.
Doing so can lead to a number of positive changes in universities, beginning with putting an end to uncertainty and lack of accountability that plagues these institutions for the entire time they are headed by outgoing VCs, who, rather than continuing to head these institutions with same energy, mostly wait for their successors to join and leave.
Whether this is a period of six months or one year, it is mostly marred by a lot of negative politicking in the universities by its faculty and administrative staff which greatly impacts the image and reputation of these institutions and makes the functioning of new VCs all the more difficult and challenging.
Academicians and officers in universities often believe that as soon as the period following constitution of the search committee for appointment of new VCs starts, it throws universities concerned into a cesspool of campus politicking, where allegations by faculty and staff against the administrators assumes alarming proportions—all at the expense of students and researchers who are made to suffer in the process.
An instance of this negative politicking was recently seen at the University of Kashmir whose ministerial staff members went public with a press statement leveling several accusations against the university authorities, who in turn, issued a counter-statement labeling all accusations as baseless and far from truth.
The point to be noted is that these accusations and counter-accusations come at the cost of institutional reputation and integrity, and makes the students and research scholars to suffer the most. And in such a scenario, it would be only difficult to transform any Academic Year into the Year of Academic Transformation.
It would also be difficult to halt “unhealthy practices” in academic institutions in this manner, as has been the goal envisaged by the LG-led administration in Jammu and Kashmir.
A lot of this negative politicking, it is largely understood, also revolves around the appointment of new vice-chancellors since many applicants happen to be from within these institutions only. In this context, it would be appropriate to appoint the new VCs purely on the basis of merit rather than any other considerations.
The vice-chancellor should be, as per the UGC’s own standards, the academician of highest level of competence, integrity, morals, and institutional commitment. He/she must have proven academic leadership qualities and an urge to transform the institution into the center of excellence with new-age digital transformation that’s taking place across the country.
There must be no compromise on these objectives no matter what. It shouldn’t matter where the VC belongs to and where he comes from.
Whether a local or non-local, male or female, the academician so chosen by the Chancellor’s office must rise above all considerations to serve the institution for full term with a sense of deep commitment and a vision to engage faculty, students and researchers in a manner that’s in sync with the present world’s realities in the changing arenas of academics and research, and the changing dynamics thereof.
The academician so chosen must not allow any deviations on part of teachers, including the negative politicking that takes a toll on the image of these institutions.
If an academic leader lacks commitment to serve the institution he is made the head of for full-term, it would only harm the institution in the long run because this lack of commitment can never enable him/her to translate his/her vision into reality on the ground. It has been seen that many VCs hop from institutions to institutions rather than serving at one place for a full term to execute their plans.
This is not only unprofessional and unethical, it is also contrary to the UGC’s objectives for appointment of VCs like building teams and teamworks, devising short-term and long-term strategies, fostering creativity and innovation in faculty and students, creating an intellectually-stimulating environment on campus and/or steering the institution on the path of excellence.
To conclude, the to-be-appointed new VCs in the universities in Jammu and Kashmir, especially the University of Jammu and the University of Kashmir—two old institutions in the UT—are faced with multiple challenges in their institutions, including, at present, the implementation of the all-important National Education Policy-2020 which is a herculean task in itself amid the already-existing challenges that universities are facing due to the Covid19 pandemic and its fallout.
The government of J&K UT must rise to the occasion and prioritise the appointment of new VCs in KU and JU in accordance with the goals listed above so that 2022-23 really translates into Year of Academic Transformation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Merit alone must be the consideration for appointment of VCs and nothing else.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.