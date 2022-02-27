New VCs, New Hopes

These objectives are achievable but only if they are translated into action with seriousness at all levels, beginning with the government itself, so that education continues to be imparted to students in this pandemic world without any hassles.

Given the above observations, it would be a timely intervention by the J&K government to prioritise the appointment of vice chancellors in the universities across Jammu and Kashmir, including the Jammu University and Kashmir University (KU).

It doesn’t augur well for higher educational institutions, especially universities, to remain headless and leaderless, more so when the Search Committees for appointment of new VCs for the two universities have already been constituted nearly two months ago.

The Government needs to prioritise, without any delay, the appointment of VCs for the two universities to realise the goal of converting Academic Session 2022-2023 as the ‘Year of Educational Transformation’, as has been announced by the chief secretary, as well as to ensure that “there should be no tolerance for unhealthy activities in places of learning.”