Nick Fielding’s visit to Kashmir | In Search of a Mystery European Hunter

A full page feature story titled “When Roosevelt Brothers met Lone Brothers” by Majid Maqbool was published in Greater Kashmir on 08-11-2013. After making some inquiries through a series of fortuitous connections with Mr Bala, Mr Nick had requested to arrange a meet with Shikari’s descendants. I conveyed Mr Bala to chalk out a program for his weeklong stay in Kashmir.

On 8th of March Mr Mushtaq Bala rang me for a time slot and at 10 O’clock they arrived in my office chamber. It was really a special moment for me to receive the duo. Mr Nick was also thrilled to meet me and we shared stories, insights and perspectives on lot of things about the expeditions in Kashmir and the contribution of Lone brothers.

He was surprised to see a large file of documents/recommendations and friendly letters of mostly westerners in my possession sent to Raheem Lone showing that he had taken on shooting expeditions into the mountains. The letters dated from 1896 to 1920s and included glowing references from the Roosevelts, Egyptian Prince Yousef Kamal and Viceroy’s shoot in Kashmir, as well as many others; most of them from British Army officers.

These are very important letters which throw a lot of light into the connections the Lone’s had with royal dignitaries. These letters would probably help Mr Nick to identify his mystery hunter.

We had a wonderful time catching up on old times and reminiscing about their shared experiences. In the evening of 10th March, the three of us had an interaction with Dr Qayoom Lone, the grandson of Raheem Lone at his residence at Sanat Nagar Srinagar who greeted us with warmth, love and appreciation. Dr Lone is a former Head Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care SKIMS Soura.

For nearly 3-hours Mr Nick had a lively and engaging discussions with Dr Qayoom. The discourse covered a range of things and gave Mr Nick more insights about Raheem Lone’s life and his expeditions. In between, we had a sumptuous feast, tea and juice and Mr Nick appreciated their hospitality.

On Saturday 11th March, I accompanied Mr Nick to Bandipora to interact with some of my relatives. We started at 7.30 am from Nehru Park and by 9 O’clock we were in Ayathmulla Bandipora at the residence of Dr Qayoom Lone. We visited the nearby bungalow that Rahim Lone built in the year 1352 (2-Dhu al-Hijja) as imprinted on its front door.