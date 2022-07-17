NIRF RANKING 2022: Need for integration of institutional assessment and accreditation systems

He also declared thatNIRF ranking categories will also include innovation and entrepreneurship and the ranking of ITIs, Polytechnics and individual schools of various universities will also be undertaken from next year.

Though all these progressive measures are highly appreciated and welcome, in light of the implementation of new National Education Policy that is being carried out at present, need of the hour is to bring all these ranking and accreditation systems under one umbrella of National Accreditation Council (NAC) that is already slated to be established as one of the verticals of the upcoming National Higher Education Commission (NHEC) of India, under the aegis of NEP-2020.In either caseevolving the best possible criteria by integrating the assessment and accreditation parameters of all three of them assumes immense importance.

One may ask, after all, what is the need for their integration? Most important stakeholders and aspects of higher education are the students who are taught followed by teachers who teach, curriculum that is taught, teaching pedagogy (how they are taught) and the available infrastructure where they are taught.