NO Heart Attack MISSION

Many senior citizens and their families after getting a heart attack come and ask the doctor regarding healthy diet and then follow it. While it is useful but then at this stage it is now a secondary preventive measure. It certainly has its utility in preventing recurrences. Making a habit of consuming Heart healthy diet from early life is the key to prevent or minimise chances of getting a heart attack and its complications. This is called primary prevention.

Many of us know that “Heart healthy Diet” has an important role to play in keeping us healthy but since habits die hard, intake of such a diet remains poor and needs a lot of motivation. It is however, never too late to change and supplement the existing diet with food items which have been scientifically proven for their heart protecting properties.

1. Eat more Vegetables and Fruits

Fruits and vegetables are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber, and are low in calories and cholesterol. They can help you feel full and reduce consumption of high-fat foods. Keep fruits visible and within reach to encourage consumption, and incorporate them into meals as the main ingredient. Eating 5 to 6 servings per day can protect against heart attacks.

Vegetables and Fruits to be chosen: Eat fresh seasonal fruits and green leafy vegetables like apples, apricots, mango, peaches, cherry, pears, papaya, knol-khol, cabbage, cauliflower, eggplant, bhindi, gourd, etc. Avoid canned fruits, pre-cooked preserved foods, fruit juices, deep-fried vegetables, and fruit salads with cream or heavy syrups.

2. Select whole grains

Whole grains provide fiber and nutrients that regulate blood pressure and heart health. Swap refined grains for unpolished rice and whole wheat flour. In Kashmir, rice is a staple and should be limited to 100-150g per meal. Overweight individuals and diabetics should not exceed 50g. Whole wheat chapatis are recommended with vegetables, lean meat, and fruit. Baker’s bread made from Maida should be avoided. High carbohydrate diets lead to high triglycerides and diabetes. Avoid biscuits, muffins, cakes, white bread, white flour, and products made from them.