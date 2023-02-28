Nourishing your body: How Minerals and Vitamins keep you healthy

As most of the people complain of body pain and lethargy, doctors in Kashmir advised people to take adequate number of vitamins and minerals to beat lethargy.
zinc is an important mineral which helps the immune system and metabolism to function smoothly. Due to the changes in diet and consuming fast food. People in Kashmir face these mineral deficiencies. Zinc deficiency is mostly found in children.
Zinc is a trace mineral and body needs small amounts of it. It is an important micronutrient that helps the immune system and metabolism function. It heals wounds and regulates the sense of taste and smell. As per medical standards, an adult male should have 11 mg of zinc per day and an adult female should have 8 mg of zinc.
According to the doctor Kashmir, Vitamins and minerals play a vital role in the body to stay healthy and reduce the risk of severe diseases.
All the nutrients are essential for the growth of bones, skin, muscles, repairing cells and boosting immunity. Zinc also plays a role in pregnancy. It reduces preterm Births, low zinc levels can prolong labour, zinc supplementation restores functional integrity of platelets, Hyperzincemia has been shown to increase platelet reactivity.
The sources of Zinc are milk products, red meat, poultry, baked beans, nuts, and whole grains. Doses are 5 to 50mg per day.
As per the research data zinc supplements have even helped COVID patients recover faster. "There are certain protective micro-molecular enzymes that use zinc to activate themselves and act as a shield. They prevent the entry of the virus into the respiratory tract and help mucociliary clearance or the natural defence mechanism of the lungs through which COVID infiltrates our system," the research report says.
A 2021 Harvard Medical report says, "Zinc may have antiviral activity, whether by improving immune cell function that counters viral infections or by reducing the ability of viruses to multiply." Some evidence suggests that combining vitamin C and zinc may limit the duration and severity of cold symptoms, the report adds citing few research studies.
According to the report, Low levels of zinc in the body is also responsible for a COVID attack, researchers have found, a report says. Zinc deficiency lowers the immunity of the body which makes it easy for coronavirus to enter the body and cause the infection.
Zinc helps in cellular growth which is why the body needs a sufficient amount of zinc during childhood and pregnancy.
People who have digestive disorders like inflammatory bowel disease or gastrointestinal issues are unable to absorb zinc and are hence deficient in zinc.
One of the most prominent signs of zinc deficiency is loss of taste or smell which was also a major symptom during the Delta variant led COVID infection wave. However, this symptom was not seen during the Omicron wave.
Other signs that hint towards the presence of less zinc in the body are: poor appetite, depressed mood, lower immunity, delay in wound healing, hair loss, and diarrhea.
As per a study, in more severe cases, zinc deficiency leads to delayed sexual maturation, impotence, hypogonadism in males, and eye and skin lesions. In many cases it can cause unexplained weight loss and mental lethargy as well.
As per medical standards an adult male should have 11 mg of zinc per day and an adult female should have 8 mg per day. The dietary intake of zinc for females should be increased during pregnancy.
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.