As most of the people complain of body pain and lethargy, doctors in Kashmir advised people to take adequate number of vitamins and minerals to beat lethargy.

zinc is an important mineral which helps the immune system and metabolism to function smoothly. Due to the changes in diet and consuming fast food. People in Kashmir face these mineral deficiencies. Zinc deficiency is mostly found in children.

Zinc is a trace mineral and body needs small amounts of it. It is an important micronutrient that helps the immune system and metabolism function. It heals wounds and regulates the sense of taste and smell. As per medical standards, an adult male should have 11 mg of zinc per day and an adult female should have 8 mg of zinc.

According to the doctor Kashmir, Vitamins and minerals play a vital role in the body to stay healthy and reduce the risk of severe diseases.