Numismatics: A neglected Discipline

What are your concerns about this field of research?

In fact there is no arrangement in any institution or university for teaching and learning of numismatics and paleography like vital sources of history.

The ancient history of Jammu and Kashmir which is here taught or written in colleges and universities has been relying mostly on the traditional sources of folklore or on already written records.

There has been hardly any effort on institutional level to look for other sources as well.

For example the archaeology, paleography and numismatics like material sources have not been taken so seriously in reconstruction of the ancient and medieval history of Jammu and Kashmir.

If we talk of only coins, these have perhaps been least exploited source and numismatics has remained a rather sequestered discipline in terms of the incorporation of its insights into main stream works.

Are the numismatic treasure troves still found here?

Yes, coins are often found through excavations and chance finds. In the recent past the major numismatic discoveries were recorded from scores of places, These included the numismatic treasure troves found at Maidan Chagul, Handwara, Turkhpura Bandipura, Safapura Barathan Qamawari (Srinager), Valtora (Rafiabad), Watnar Kokernag (Ananatnag), Charari Sharief, Nunar, (Budgam) during the years 1987, 1992, 1999, 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Besides, there are more than eighty thousand coins already stored in the museums at Srinagar and Jammu

Is any earlier study of Kashmir coins recorded anywhere?

It is for your information; General Alexander Cunningham was the first to take up the archaeology and coin study of Kashmir. During his stay in the Valley he collected a large number of ancient coins and as a result of close study of these coins and other finds, he was able to address certain unknown facts of Kashmir history.

In a paper published in the numismatic chronicle for 1846 he communicated the results of his search for ancient Kashmirian coins and proved by their analysis the great value of numismatic evidence for the critical analysis of Kalhana’s Rajtarangni and other ancient records. He was the first numismatist who found a number of Greek and Scythian coins on the banks of the Jhelum River in upper Jhelum valley.

Cunningham was followed in numismatic researches of Jammu and Kashmir by C. J. Rodgers, Sir Aurel Stein, R.B.Whitehead and later on several local scholars also took certain interest in it. Most of these researches were under taken during colonel period in the 19th and 20th century, but since then numismatic studies particularly in Jammu and Kashmir has remained a forgotten discipline.

When did you get involved in numismatic researches?

I have been engaged in numismatic research since 1995. I identified several hoards and deciphered their coins. I have deciphered ancient coins of punch mark, Greek, Scythian, Kushan, Hindu rajas and sultans of Kashmir.