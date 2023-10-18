Nund Rishi: Exploring the Intersection of Poetry and Politics

BY BILAL GANI

In the heart of the Himalayas, amid the resplendent valleys and snow-clad peaks of mediaeval Kashmir, a spiritual transformation was quietly taking place.

This transformation was not just religious; it was the blossoming of Sufism, a mystical branch of Islam that found a uniquely fertile ground in this region. Sufism, with its emphasis on the inner journey, divine love, and spiritual union, wove itself into the fabric of Kashmiri society during this era, leaving an indelible mark on the region's cultural, religious, and social tapestry.

Medieval Kashmir, during the 14th century and beyond, was marked by a rich tapestry of cultures and influences. It was a time when mystics and poets, known as Sufis, began to wander through the picturesque landscapes, their verses resonating like a soothing melody amidst the tumultuous historical events.

These Sufis, prominently represented by luminaries such as Sheikh Noor-ud-din Noorani, Nund Rishi, became the torchbearers of a unique fusion of Islamic mysticism and indigenous Kashmiri traditions.

A new book by Abir Bazaz, Assistant Professor of English at Ashoka University, is an authoritative endeavour to unravel cultural and political history of mediaeval Kashmir through the poetry of Patron saint Nund Reshi.

The book "Nund Rishi: Poetry and Politics in Medieval Kashmir" is a book that delves into the life and works of Sheikh Noor-ud-din Noorani, commonly known as Nund Rishi or Sheikh-ul-Alam. He was a prominent mystic and poet who lived in mediaeval Kashmir during the 14th century. The book provides a historical and cultural context of this period, focusing on the socio-political landscape of Kashmir during Nund Rishi's time.