Nursing Education fails to improve in J&K

Recently, a newly set up hospital which has recruited scores of nurses had to seek help of a senior experienced nurse from another to administer an Intravenous injection to an infant.

The infant was severely sick, had no oral intake of fluids and medicines and was battling for life. The life of the infant was saved by the skills of the nurse from the other hospital.

However, the little incident exposed the dangers that the gaps in nursing education was pushing the UT into. Scores of Nursing Schools have been upgraded to Nursing Colleges in the recent past in J&K.

The fate of the students enrolled in the new nursing colleges in J&K continues to be in limbo with the poor infrastructure and standards.