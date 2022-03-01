Nursing Education fails to improve in J&K

Recently, a newly set up hospital which has recruited scores of nurses had to seek help of a senior experienced nurse from another to administer an Intravenous injection to an infant.
The infant was severely sick, had no oral intake of fluids and medicines and was battling for life. The life of the infant was saved by the skills of the nurse from the other hospital.
However, the little incident exposed the dangers that the gaps in nursing education was pushing the UT into. Scores of Nursing Schools have been upgraded to Nursing Colleges in the recent past in J&K.
The fate of the students enrolled in the new nursing colleges in J&K continues to be in limbo with the poor infrastructure and standards.
In November 2021 issued an order transferring the administrative control of 15 BSC Nursing Colleges to various medical colleges in J&K. The decision was taken to address the gross deficits in manpower, and infrastructure in most of the Nursing colleges, the shortfalls that were impacting the quality of education and the skills of the human resource that these colleges were doling out.
However, many months on, neither have the colleges been taken over by the medical colleges, nor have they been registered with any University. Without the registration, the Nursing Colleges are not even authorized to run the courses they have been set up for.
Some of these nursing colleges have been authorized to admit students, which on ground they are far from being in a position to. Many students that Greater Kashmir spoke to expressed their dismay and frustration over the delay in getting the Nursing Colleges in order.
One of these students said that the non-availability of staff including lecturers, tutors and clerical supportive staff was crippling in these colleges. “The deficiencies not only cripple these institutions but defeat the very purpose for which these institutions have been upgraded at the cost of huge public money,” he said.
The teaching staff in the colleges are engaged as ‘part time’, the doctors, nurses and other experts visiting mostly. There are hardly any teachers who have been engaged by the colleges, those who could be available round the clock, the way it happens in normal colleges.
The concept of guest lectures cannot be exploited to the degree that the entire curriculum is covered by the people flying in and out of the colleges. The students and teachers share a bond of more than lecture delivery. It involves constant mentorship, guidance and assistance. Unfortunately, the Nursing education in J&K has not been planned in this way till now.
An official in the health department said that a few posts of tutors were created in 2019. However, these posts are yet to be referred to the Service Selection Board.
Currently, the administrative control of the Nursing Colleges is with Directorates of Health Services in J&K. With no teachers, a student studying in one of the Nursing Colleges in a peripheral district said he and his classmates would often find a doctor, who had suddenly been informed about a class acknowledging his unpreparedness for the lecture. “The entire year went by like that.
We were just reading the notes that have been passed on from the previous batches,” he said. While lamenting the step-motherly treatment to Nursing Education in J&K, the student said that Nursing was one of the cardinal areas of health services. “How can we imagine quality healthcare in J&K if the Nursing Education is given such a treatment,” he asked.
If and when the colleges are upgraded and the Government ensures their development into institutes of quality learning, the students could avail the exposure of having affiliation with the medical colleges. The affiliation could help in hands-on training and workshops, expose the students to complex scenarios and challenges in patient care.
J&K now has medical colleges in the vicinity of every district and these medical colleges can prove to be torch bearers in improving not just patient services but medical and nursing education of every category in J&K.
Many states in India have invested time, money and attention to Nursing Education. The nursing education in Kerala is one of the best in India and an inspiration for other states including J&K.
Thousands of young people in J&K get enrolled in Nursing education. Most of these colleges turn out to be money minting games for these students.
At the end of the day, thousands of people with degrees and certificates in Nursing have been produced with inadequate training and skills. The effect of this lackadaisical approach is visible in healthcare delivery.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.