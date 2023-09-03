Nurturing the minds

BY DR. GH HASSAN WANI

In the ever-evolving landscape of education, assessments have been a catalyst for change in the teaching-learning process. Assessment practices play a pivotal role in shaping the teaching-learning process within educational institutions.

They provide valuable insights into student progress, learning gaps, the effectiveness of instructional strategies and outcomes of teaching-learning transaction.

The landscape of education is constantly evolving, with new assessment methods revolutionizing the teaching-learning process. The traditional models of education, often characterized by rigid curricula, standardized testing, and a one-size-fits-all approach, is gradually giving way to a more dynamic and learner-centric paradigm, and the new assessment methods are central to this transformation.

This article delves deep into the reasons why new assessment methods can have a transformative impact the educational ecosystem in our schools. Here we will explores the transformative role of three assessment methods; diagnostic, formative, and summative on the teaching-learning process in our schools.