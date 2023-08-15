Obesity – A Burning Problem: Need for an Effective Pill!

Obesity is a common problem in our Valley dwellers. In a study conducted by Gauri Kaul Foundation we found it to be present in 25.4 % of the rural population of 6 districts in the valley. The impression gained from our Gauri Heart Centre is again that at least one third of our urban population is obese.

Obesity is defined by the Obesity Society as a medical condition, often considered as disease in which excess body weight has accumulated to such an extent that it negatively affects health. People with a body mass index (BMI) over 30 Kg/m2 are by definition obese.

It is a major cause of disability and is associated with several diseases, especially cardiovascular diseases (heart attacks, strokes and heart failure), Type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), certain types of cancers and osteo-arthritis. It has several socio-economic, individual and environmental causes.

New Weightloss Therapies?

The traditional methods of losing weight by adopting a healthy life style by reducing calorie intake, plenty of fruits and vegetables and regular burning of calories by exercise in any form which is equivalent to walking more than 8000 steps per day are very important. However, there is a large percentage of persons who are not able to adhere to this for the long term or are unable to reduce significant weight by these measures alone.

Bariatric surgery which involves making changes in the digestive tract surgically is a method reserved for extreme cases of obesity where the BMI is more than 40 kg/m2 or more than 35 kg/m2 with concomitant diseases like diabetes, heart related issues which could be reduced by it. It is extremely effective and leads to a weight reduction up to 25% and is associated with reduction in vascular events, cancers and liver disorders associated with fatty liver. Being a surgical procedure, its adoption is very low in general and this surgery has significant morbidity too.

Drugs for producing Weight Loss

This is what the world looks for and medical research is continuing to look for the ideal drug which at least match the results of bariatric surgery. A plethora of drugs came in like Amphetamines, Fenfluramines, Sibutramine, Rimonabant and Orlistat, most of the drugs proved unsafe and resulted in serious problems and have been withdrawn with the exception of Orlistat which consumed three times a day acts by preventing absorption of fat. Besides its side effects like abdominal cramps, passing gas and oily stools the weight loss achieved is very modest, at best 5% over 12 weeks when combined with dietary measures with enough exercise.