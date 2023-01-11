Of creative thinking

We can all be highly creative to explore our innate abilities, and to see if we can enhance these. You have probably heard the well-known phrase that ‘necessity is the mother of invention’. From many personal experiences, we know that this saying has a lot of validity. If you have a problem, then you need creative ideas to solve it.

I have spent many years running businesses, doing design and engineering, teaching creative approaches and supervising research on creativity. And there I was reading a magazine with an article with the classic title ‘Necessity is the Mother of Invention’.

The article was interesting, and everything there made sense, but I sat there stunned; not by what it said but by what was missing. If necessity is the mother of invention, then who is the father? Well a few tens of minutes later the answer emerged, at least one I was happy with. If necessity is the mother of invention, then opportunity is the father.