Of flowers and stones

That said, there is an anecdote about the time of his execution which was watched and applauded by the crowd of the people who were asked by the monarchy to gather to watch his public execution at the gallows and bring with them a stone in hand. Everyone was hurling a stone at him before he was hanged. He had a close-friend in the city. He too heard of the news of hanging of his friend, Mansur. He got utterly confused what he would do to his bosom friend.

“What shall I do? How can I hurl a stone at such a kind and noble friend? How can I hurt him, wound him by pelting a stone at him?”. He put all these questions to himself. Since everyone was ordered by the King to come out of home and throw a stone at Mansur as condemnation for his irreligious act, his friend decided to fling a flower at him.

He plucked flowers from a garden and held one in his hand and rest in his pocket. As he went nearer to Mansur, he very artfully flung a flower towards him in a rain of stones that were directed at him. Nobody noticed it in the crowd.

He flung some more flowers from his pocket as he neared Mansur who was handcuffed. It is said that Mansur saw him and said the above proverb. It is just an anecdote. But, Mansur’s Anal-Haq, execution and other related things are recorded history.