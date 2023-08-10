Of harassment and its prevention

The ABC approach to safety

We can use the ABC approach to think about keeping safe as an active bystander. The A stands for assess. If you see a situation unfolding, be it in person or online, ask yourself if you can help safely in any way. Remember, your personal safety is a priority. Never put yourself at risk. Also, if an intervention is going to make the situation worse, think about alternatives or how you might work better with those around you, to ensure the situation does not escalate.

Indeed, B is for be in a group. As we have discussed, groups are not always known to us or pre-arranged. They can form tacitly in a situation. It is often safer to call out behaviour or intervene as a group, taking on different complimentary roles or acting in concert to alleviate the risk. If this is not an option, delaying, delegating or distracting may be your best strategies. Part of the assessment will be about the group you find yourself in.

The C though, reminds us to always care for the person being targeted. Talk to the person who you think may need help. Ask them if they are okay. Ask them, if possible, if they even want your help. You will remember from our role plays that asking does not always mean spoken words.

Using body language or texts on a phone can be very effective. It can also be useful to provide distractions which offer an exit view to the situation, if they wish. Be supportive, patient and non-judgmental.

Importantly, if someone discloses harassment or sexual assault, avoid asking them whether they were drunk, what they were wearing, whether they invited any sexual contact, as you might unwittingly imply it was their fault and engage in what we call victim-blaming.

Stick to what they need. Tell them you believe them. Always help them in any way they choose. Part of being caring may be respecting their wish that you do nothing, even if you believe a particular course of action may be best for them.