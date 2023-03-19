Of Higher Education & Academic Gridlock

The recent incident at Baramulla Women's College served as a blessing in disguise since it exposed the unflattering reality of the higher education system in Kashmir. Despite the fact that this problem had been existing for a while, the vast majority of people became aware of it as a result of this repulsive event.

There is no doubt that a number of higher educational institutions in Kashmir may have supported this archaic culture where, in the absence of the relevant faculty member(s), classes used to be taken by non-expert faculty members in order to keep the students ‘engaged’. However, the official directive from the college administration served as the cherry on the top while revealing the harsh reality and garbled functioning of colleges’ administration in Kashmir.

As I remember, there used to be a similar culture when I was in secondary school. Without the assigned teachers, we would have either remained idle in the schoolyard or occasionally been engaged in unrelated lectures by our non-relevant teachers.

And during that entire duration, hardly anything about the subject matter was discussed; instead, other issues were brought up, such as how higher education hasn't made any significant changes in the area of quality education or how the education system in Kashmir is woefully inadequate, etc.

But few days ago, when I came across the news story published by Greater Kashmir newspaper in which the head of the college administration defended the action, it sent shock-waves through the academic and non-academic sectors, and I was astounded beyond belief.

More unexpected was the college administration’s justification for the self-styled circular. Interestingly, many took the college administration’s justification as absurd which stated that the non-subject expert teachers were merely keeping the students engaged during class and were not actually imparting knowledge on the subject matter? Bizarre

For argument's sake, consider how a teacher of mathematics might engage students in philosophy at a time when the two disciplines are diametrically opposed. Or even how an instructor of education could teach students in the study of political science without having a firm grasp of political theory, international relations, or political thought. The same is true for other social science courses that the college principal gave science teachers to teach. It appeared as though a woodworker had been given the duty of a cardiologist.