Of letter-writing in times of ‘WhatsApp University’

The minute microbe changed the world-(order) like never before. During the third wave of COVID-19, the village bumpkin inside me felt lonely in this metropolis as everything was shut. I repeatedly assured myself not to worry since the world belongs to the brave.
Amid the gloom, a sheet of paper brightened my mood. In this fast-paced world, only the loved ones will care and dare to pour feelings on paper. Complacency and modern gadgets are killing letter-writing is a fact.
When was the last time you wrote or received a hand-written letter? Hand-writing is extremely personal. Penmanship was a great subject. Half a century ago, Bobby Vinton sang to his sweetheart, “I will send you all my love in a letter.” In our country, Sandese aate hai, hamien tadpade hai.”
In times of infodemic, inking organic love on paper is still in vogue. Such letters inject hope. Just recently, I received one such letter (written in chaste Urdu). I will reproduce it for the respected readers of this esteemed newspaper.
Dear Abid,
Trust this letter finds you well. I am writing to let you know that you are the creator of your reality.
Scratching old wounds hurts but we learn some hard lessons from the stupid mistakes made in the dark past. Keep repeating to yourself, wherever you are, that you have a purpose in mind.
You have a set goal. Go and conquer it. Do what you love and love what you do. Your mission is to illuminate the lives of others. Remember that Kaleem Ajizi couplet? Raste mein dost ya dushman ka ghar miley!
Good things take time. Why hurry? Don’t rush. Relax. Stay calm and enjoy the process. Everything happens for a reason. Be forgiving to those who harmed you. Your compassion must replace anger with love. I know it is easier said than done.
But trust me, dear, this world is crude and cruel. Love is measured in different modern yardsticks. People bow in front of Sarkari Job. It has an appeal. But don’t be part of the crowd. Mind your gap. You are bursting with brilliant ideas.
Overcome the fears that have consumed the cream of our society. Our Gen-Next have reduced to be keyboard warriors. They know the art of wasting their precious time comparing their lives on fake social media sites and earning anxiety. Stay original. Confront the challenges. Your potential to succeed is infinite.
Dear Abid, I don’t let failure ruin the future career prospectus. Being at peace with your past gives us immense pleasure. Move on. Don’t look back at the wretched past. Being tangled in the cobweb of hate and insecurity lowers self-esteem. Don’t ever try to go into that territory.
That is a deep dark tunnel. I have known you for over two decades now. You radiate love and grace. Then, why should one small incident cow you down? Never. At times, we face wild allegations from our own, we trust them but they break it into shards. Maintain your cool when such a crisis arises. Our body is our holy temple.
Take good care of yourself. Drink enough boiled water and eat a balanced diet. The divine will guide all your actions. You will be in alignment with the universe. Everything leads to something better. Let go of anger. It helps to meet better decisions and see things more clearly.
Every time I exhale, I breathe out tensions. Face the heat of time with a broad smile, you will come out like a shining star. Solitude helps us rejuvenate. Enjoy your own company. Be optimistic about the future. Do let go of worries and replace them with hope. You are the driver of your life. Accelerate when needed, pause when necessary and move on, always.
Dear Abid, we all are full of flaws. Random unpleasant episodes must not bog us down. I am in charge of my thoughts and I don’t judge myself. I am my caretaker. I contribute to bringing positive changes. Whenever I fall, I fall forward. You are a quick capable learner. Every experience in my life shapes my growth. We are not insignificant. we are here to contribute to the advancement of humankind. Accept yourself unconditionally. Live these lines. Walk your race and pursue your definition of success. Don’t expect anything from anyone.
Life is a constant struggle. We can’t please everyone. Just work for your satisfaction. One quarter will always try to pull you down for their petty gains or draw sadistic pleasure. Why bother? Fame earns false friends and true enemies. It attracts the evil eye. Remember I used to tell you in school that I was born weak but I grow stronger every day. I trust my instincts and intuitions. I am fine with just being with me. I am liberating myself from fear, quick judgments, and doubt. I have come this far and I am proud of myself. I am on a journey-ever growing and developing. I want you to embrace the ladder of success and move ahead.
Dear Comrade, cultivate inner calm. Move beyond life’s frustrations. Don’t hesitate to ask for help. I refuse to give up since I have not tried all possible ways. I receive all feedback but I take a final call for myself. Even if we disagree or live different lives, I feel honored to have you in my life. Keep walking the path of excellence. Turn your gadgets off. Sleep early and wake up to a bright day and utilize it fully. Don’t procrastinate.
My past can’t dictate terms to me. I let go of all that no longer serves me. Social media is a farce. It is a parallel dubious world. I divorced socials. I don’t like to sermon or to be sermonized. I stay away from radical elements as they are the abode of negativity.
I don’t like to stay with people who complicate this simple life. I have stopped apologising for being myself. It took me 25 years to realize my true potential. On a parting note, I want to tell you that perfection is an illusion that I don’t chase.
I am self-reliant, creative, and persistent in whatever I do. I am discovering more wonderful things about myself with each day passing. It matters little what others say. What matters is how I react. I wish you all the best for life ahead.
Gratefully yours
Dateline: Jannat-e-Benazeer.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.