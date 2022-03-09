Of letter-writing in times of ‘WhatsApp University’

The minute microbe changed the world-(order) like never before. During the third wave of COVID-19, the village bumpkin inside me felt lonely in this metropolis as everything was shut. I repeatedly assured myself not to worry since the world belongs to the brave.

Amid the gloom, a sheet of paper brightened my mood. In this fast-paced world, only the loved ones will care and dare to pour feelings on paper. Complacency and modern gadgets are killing letter-writing is a fact.

When was the last time you wrote or received a hand-written letter? Hand-writing is extremely personal. Penmanship was a great subject. Half a century ago, Bobby Vinton sang to his sweetheart, “I will send you all my love in a letter.” In our country, Sandese aate hai, hamien tadpade hai.”

In times of infodemic, inking organic love on paper is still in vogue. Such letters inject hope. Just recently, I received one such letter (written in chaste Urdu). I will reproduce it for the respected readers of this esteemed newspaper.