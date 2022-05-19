Of my Bachpan

No matter how old we get, or how successful we become, the mere mention of school opens the floodgates of sweet and sour memories. The musings of Green Land English Medium School, where I studied from Nursery to 8th class, will remain etched in my hippocampus.

There are a lot of emotions tangled with this place and its lovely people. The unbreakable bond between the students and teachers will live here forever. As I write this, a gush of memories, a flash of all those activities wet my eyes.

My classmates were more like a family. Twelve students lived together for eleven years. We understood our feelings for each other. None of us was a teacher’s pet. For my peers, I was a hard nut to crack.

My stoic silence would confuse them, at times. All of us: Sadiq, Muthreen, Mubashir, Taskeena, Masrat, Iqra, Parveena, Snober, Yaseen, Sumeel & Hilal, were fast friends with each other.