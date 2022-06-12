Of new KU VC and expectations thereof

Furthermore, many news reports have suggested that several investigating agencies like ACB and Crime Branch visit the University daily related to complaints of varied nature like alleged possession of fake degrees by some officials, DOB issues, violation of rules and regulations etc.

This does not augur well for the University’s image and reputation in the public. After this even if the University brags about its rankings and grades, it would mean little for the public when they lose their trust in the institution’s credibility and sanctity.

The new VC must see to it that all dealings in the University are done in a fair manner in adherence to all norms and rules so that it has minimum complaints and RTI applications.

If sources in the University are to be believed, there are more RTI applications made in the University than any other institution in J&K. This should be a cause of concern for the new VC.