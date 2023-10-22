Of Pedagogy, Peers and Pupils: A Peep into the Past

A main highlight of the day-long event had been a panel discussion on the state of mathematics in Jammu and Kashmir where the experts drawn from various segments of the education department participated and brought to light their own share of experiences involving teaching and the students.

The overwhelming consensus of the panel of experts on the possible reasons for the shambolic state of math education in J&K was on the atrocious lack of motivation on part of the teacher, especially at the school level, to share the excitement of learning of and problem solving in mathematics with the students.

That obviously necessitated the desire to engage with the school teachers and to conduct programs in the shape of periodically held outreach activities where the teacher would be exposed to the “big picture” lurking behind (elementary) mathematics by treating them to talks/lectures by the experts.

At a personal level, the event provided an occasion to go back to the memory lane and reminisce about the journey of which my students have been an integral part. This journey had formally started way back in 1981 when I began teaching as a research associate at IIT Kanpur until I was awarded Ph.D. degree in 1982.

From then on, the longest period of thirty two years of my teaching career spanning over four decades was spent here in Srinagar where I had joined as full professor of mathematics at KU, Srinagar in 1991. This also included a stint as Emeritus Professor (2015-18) at KU, Adjunct Professor at CUK (2018-19) and NBHM Visiting Professor at JKIMS, Srinagar (2020-22).

Prior to that, I had taught at AMU, Aligarh, first as an assistant professor (1981-1986) and then as associate professor (1986-1991) at its department of mathematics. It was gratifying to note that a reasonable number of my former students who I had taught in these institutions over the years had shown up at the event. That indeed was a moment when I felt the pangs of nostalgia.

Though this is not the occasion to share the finer details of the story of a career that spans close to four decades in the many maths departments in and outside my home state of J&K, I wish to make a brief mention of a career that I have been a part of and that has shaped and influenced my life in an innumerable number of ways.

I feel so privileged and thankful to God for the great luck of having landed in a profession that was, and continues to be, my drumbeat that is compatible with my interest, thinking, liking and the temperament which has been for a life of cloistered anonymity as opposed to one of excessive visibility that I tend to abhor personally.

I can’t thank my destiny enough for being associated with mathematics that has undoubtedly been a source of immense joy to me. The act of being involved in the learning, thinking, teaching and contributing one’s own little bit to mathematics has been a source of unbounded joy and delight that I can’t even begin to express in words.

It’s indeed a great blessing being in the splendid company of a great author, a great scientist or a mathematician through their work that one happens to be reading and thinking in the solitude of one’s study. It has indeed been a great stroke of luck for being involved in a profession that has always been closest to my heart.

But there is a flip side to it as is expected to be the case with everything that brings us joy, peace of mind and a certain level of contentment. In the instant case, that has been in terms of a grim picture involving the frustration, despair and the inevitable regrets that one cannot help contending with during the course of a teaching/research career.

In the long journey of life and the professional part of it in particular, there are obstacles, hiccups and moments of doubt that occasionally act as a spanner in the works. I am not here to claim that I have no regrets in life as may surely also be the case with some of those involved in various activities.

Like most of us, I have been having my own share of remorse that I must confess I have had to contend with for the better part of my professional life. Let me hasten to clarify that it has never been the academic discipline that I have chosen, tried to learn and taught all my life, or the workplace and the colleagues there that could have been the (chief) source of my regrets.

To be sure, there certainly was a phase in my professional life when the workplace was literally turned into a living hell by some colleagues who were wilful, sometimes even toxic in their attitude and conduct. But that was during the beginning years of my teaching career at AMU where the junior faculty – the same age group as I – were uncomfortable with the thought of me as an outsider to the system having been appointed against a permanent position, even as they were left out of reckoning for the position in spite of being ‘insiders’ and so, “more deserving” of the assignment! This toxic atmosphere had prevailed for five long years till I was promoted to the next senior position as associate professor (then called Reader) against an open post that things began to fall in place and I could pursue my work without much fuss and hassles. Again, that was not on account of the choice of the workplace I had opted for, but that I see as an inevitable side effect of a career where such traits as peer pressure, mutual rancour and bile may not be ruled out.