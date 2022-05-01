Of school bunking and classroom inertia

Almost a week ago, a video surfaced on social media wherein the students were seen roaming in public parks and other picnic spots in Srinagar during school hours.

Draped in school uniforms, both boys and girls enrolled in government schools in Srinagar were seen busy wasting their time in parks while their classes were going on in schools.

The videos making rounds on social media raised questions on parenting of these kids while some started blaming the school administration for not acting tough against these students.

In most of the cases it has been seen that the students who spend their day in parks during school hours, never skip a single class at their private coaching centres, not only in city but in other districts as well. It has raised questions over the classroom culture which is prevalent in schools these days.