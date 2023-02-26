Of schools and traffic chaos in Srinagar

The schools across Valley are scheduled to reopen across Kashmir from March 1 of 2023 after a two month long winter break. With the opening of schools, all the roads within the city and its outskirts, usually remain congested given the increase in the flow of traffic particularly due to the schools buses ferrying children to their schools in morning and back to their homes in afternoon.

The Degree colleges in Valley reopened on February 15 which has added to the flow of the traffic particularly in the city. But the reopening of schools is likely to throw a major challenge for the government with regard to the regulation of traffic.

This year, the regulation of traffic within the city will be a major challenge for the traffic police department within the city as the work on Smart City project in Srinagar is going on in full swing. It is already causing traffic jams across Srinagar city. With schools reopening, there will be additional flow of school buses on roads which are feared to congest roads further. Additionally, pre-summer tourist season will also pick up in March ending.

The department has already directed school authorities to gear up for the academic session while the annual examinations are lined up to be conducted in March so that the session starts in time.