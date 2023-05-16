Of Urban Health and Plagues

Finally, the story of urban health also matters because it helps us to understand how cities can work together to solve their own problems. The story of the fight against cholera remains relevant for thinking about the coalitions that could fight high housing costs today or excessive transportation congestion. Perhaps the most important advantage of urban proximity is that it enables us to work together to make our world better.

We celebrate many of the positive sides of urban life, but of course there are also demons that come with density. And certainly one of the worst of those demons is that when people live close to one other, diseases can hop from person to person-- being carried by animals or just in the water stream. And for thousands of years cities have been battling epidemics which have broken out occasionally. What are the first of these urban epidemics that we see in the historical record?

We talk about the plague of Athens as being an early plague in a city. Athens was a city-state and although I've never seen pictures of what Athens was like, I'm sure it was crowded. People massed together in public places to hear Pericles, among others. The sanitation in Athens was probably better than it was in most European cities that we are more familiar with. But still people were crowded together. Interestingly, we actually don't know what the "Plague of Athens" was. It certainly was not the bubonic plague or the Black Death. And since we don't know exactly what it was, we can't be sure about how it was transmitted. But more than likely, the close proximity of people, the lack of what we call social distancing was a factor. So when people flock into the cities, it's inevitably going to cause a greater urban density and increase the chance of a spread of infection. And cities like Athens are also entry points; they're great ports that welcome in boats. Then those boats may themselves be carrying the plague. And then we have the big one, Justinian's plague in the sixth century

You know, we're not going to talk about these other diseases, but for example, typhus during the more modern wars, in trench warfare-- huge toll. Malaria in World War II in the Pacific amphitheater took far more casualties than the war itself and was a major factor in who was prevailing. So there are a number of possibilities for why the plague seemed to have been disappeared for five centuries or so. I guess it's also a possibility that we had less of this because we had smaller cities, right? Europe greatly deurbanized after the fall of Rome. And you had a lot more social space.