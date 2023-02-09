Oh! The Elusive Happiness

Step 1. Cultivating self-love is a sine-qua-non to be happy. In order to achieve this, you have to give your life value. Take care of your health and physical well-being. It’s also necessary to understand that we are unique beings in this world. That means that each one of our virtues and defects are the result of a unique history in the universe. We aren’t any more or less than anyone else, simply the effect of millions of unrepeatable causes.

Step 2. Act positively by putting things into practice. One of the things that can make people the most unhappy is thinking about being the best, or of having a better life, but simply leaving it as a thought. This only leads to frustration and guilt. If you think you can or should do something, simply do it. You don’t have to hesitate or ponder so much over it. It is also important that your actions be consistent with your words. And, of course, with your thoughts. If you think a certain way, but act another, you will only create confusion. Instead, when there is harmony in your inner world, everything flows much more easily.

Step 3. Root out envy and jealousy. People who spend their lives thinking about other people’s accomplishments, before considering their own, are creating a path towards bitterness. You never know what another person has gone through to achieve or acquire what they have. Thus, you’re not fit to judge whether they deserve it or not. Instead of thinking about whether others will make it or not, take care of your own success. If you allow envy to bloom within your heart, you’ll suffer. And your suffering will be useless and destructive. If you manage to feel happy for the success and accomplishments of others, your happiness will be double. You’ll have more strength within your heart to reach your goals.

Step 4. Fight resentment and learn to let go. Sometimes we receive insults, and they are so strong that the pain remains forever stuck within our heart. With the passage of time, the pain turns into frustration. And this later on turns into rage. You end up playing host to a very negative feeling, and this ends up paralyzing you. Resentment is another of those useless passions, which greatly harms the person who harbours it. Life has its own logic. That’s why, when confronted with an insult you should remember that the person who caused it will get justice on their own. Sooner or later, everybody reaps what they sow. That’s why, everyone should strive to forgive, forget and let go.