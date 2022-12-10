Old Age and Heart Disease – Challenges in the Management

Healthy Lifestyle:

Promotion of heart healthy diet, consisting of plenty of fruits, fresh vegetables, almonds and nuts and salads along with regular exercise tailored to the individual’s physical capacity is a very important accompaniment. Keeping fish and egg white in good proportions is very useful. It is very important to counsel the smokers to give it up and advocating that “it is never too late”.

What about Aspirin:

The usage of this important anti platelet drug has been subjected to a lot of scrutiny in the last decade. No doubt its use is very important for persons with known blockages of coronary arteries in the form of heart attacks and patients who have had angioplasty or bypass surgery. In fact, in these situations also the possibility of bleeding should be kept in mind and a watch over hemoglobin is needed from time to time.

For primary prevention it has no role based upon evidence-based medicine. The miniscule benefits are overshadowed by the risk of bleeding. This is true at all ages including the elderly population. Patients who are on anticoagulants for various chronic conditions including atrial fibrillation also need to be cautioned against consuming it. It is no substitute for anticoagulants like dabigatran, apixaban and Rivaroxaban in management of atrial fibrillation. So, the concept of one Aspirin a day keeps heart attack away for primary prevention is obsolete and given up.

Invasive procedures like Angioplasty, Bypass surgery and Valve Replacement:

Historically there has been a reluctance to carry out invasive procedures in the elderly. However, with better techniques, improved skills and advances in technology the results have improved substantially with acceptable morbidity and mortality. These procedures are very important in sick patients with unstable patients with impending heart attacks and early after sustaining major attacks. They also have a place in stable patients. Less invasive procedures like angioplasty are preferred in general wherever possible. In severe left main disease with or without multi-vessel blockages often surgery may be a better and more lasting procedure.

Valve replacement using the non-surgical approach for aortic valve disease in elderly , especially with co-morbidities, has become an accepted procedure in experienced hands. The decision again needs to be individualized keeping in mind the other comorbidities which are associated. A detailed discussion with the family and the patient with a heart team is the best way to gain the confidence of the patient and the family accepting the adversities if these are seen after the procedure.