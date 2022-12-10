Old-Age Homes in Kashmir: To have it or not

Case 1: Two sons, one daughter. Father dies. Sons get married. Fraudulently get their mother to sign a document in the pretext of expanding business. Mother learns that the sons have sold the house and bought separate houses for themselves. As mother and her unmarried daughter didn’t get a place in the house of any of her two sons, they live in a room adjacent to the local Mosque on the Zakat of neighbors.

Case 2: Three sons, one daughter. As mother had died earlier, daughter takes father to Jammu on Durbar Move. On their return they realize that the sons have produced a fake death certificate of their father and forged the signature of their sister and sold the whole property and distributed it among themselves. Father was compelled to stay with his daughter.

Case 3: Two sons, father died earlier. Sons motivated their mother to sell the old house and build two new houses at one place. All of them lived happily till one of the sons got married. Unmarried son took his mother and lived in another house. Then he got married. Now an ailing mother has no place to live. She is in a rented room, alone waiting to die.

Case 4: Two well off sons and two daughters. All got married, daughters living outside the country. Sons built their houses in Kashmir and abandoned their aged parents. Once a father got admitted in the hospital and since he had no attendant with him, his sons were called and none of them turned up. This old couple are financially independent, however live alone in their house.

Stories will go on and on…………….

In many cases, I did see sons and even daughters-in-law taking care of their parents in the best possible way. But this number is not enough to overshadow and ignore the plight of the majority of elderly parents who are being mistreated and neglected.