OLD AGE HOMES: Need of hour or a blot on a society ?

“Given another shot at life, I would seize every minute…look at it and really see it… live it…and never give it back. Stop sweating the small stuff. Don’t worry about who doesn’t like you, who has more, or who’s doing what. Instead, let’s cherish the relationships we have with those who do love us.” ~ Erma Bombeck
Do We Need Old Age Homes? Are These Homes Necessary to The Contemporary Society?
The questions that have been haunting me all time. I am not here to argue for or against old age homes or provide escape routes for failing in our duties towards elderly.
This piece intends to explore awareness, options, alternatives and solutions to growing old age problems as I observed closely the lifestyles of many elderly couples and singles around with NRK children.
Aging is a natural process, and as we grow old, certain psychosocial and medical challenges may arise, requiring attention and support. In the past, the joint family system provided emotional interdependence between elders and young family members. However, modern life has led to the rise of nuclear families, leaving some elders alone or in need of care.
Many parents find themselves alone when their children move abroad for education and work. In such situations, support services like caring and sharing become crucial.
While friends, relatives, and domestic helpers may offer assistance, they cannot fill the emotional void completely. In such cases, staying at an “Happy Home” or Old Age Home becomes a viable option. These places provide a socially acceptable environment for senior citizens to interact and find companionship with others in similar situations.
Social places, retirement homes, and interactive clubs are valuable solutions to address the issues of loneliness and isolation faced by many elderly individuals, particularly those living alone. These spaces offer opportunities for social interaction with peers, promoting better mental health and overall happiness.
Such well-organized environments provide a sense of community and companionship, allowing seniors to connect with people of their age group. Trained staff at these facilities can offer professional care and support, ensuring the well-being of the elderly residents and creating a safe and secure environment for them.
While retirement homes and assisted living facilities are excellent options for some, others may prefer aging in place with the support of home care services. Home care services offer medical assistance, housekeeping, and companionship in the comfort of their own homes. Family caregivers, friends, neighbours, and relatives also play a crucial role in providing care and support to elderly loved ones, either by living with them or regularly visiting to assist with their needs.
Geriatric care is a specialised field in medicine, catering to the unique needs of the elderly population and ensuring adherence to healthcare quality standards. Each individual’s circumstances, mindset, and preferences should be considered when deciding on the best approach for their care and well-being.
A Socio Religious Perspective; Old Age Homes in India have a long history, dating back to as early as 1840 when The Friend in Need Society of Madras became the first voluntary organisation dedicated to caring for the aged. Since then, numerous old age homes have been established, with the first one in India being Raja Varma Old Age Home in Thrissur, Kerala, founded by the Raja of Cochin in 1911. Presently, India is home to around 728 old age homes, predominantly set up by NGOs.
In a society where lifestyle practices are deeply influenced by traditions, customs, and religious beliefs, the concept of old age homes holds varied perspectives. Amongst the Muslim community, old age homes are often considered taboo. Islam emphasises the importance of treating parents with benevolence and caring for them in their old age. Disregard for elderly parents is seen as disobedience to Allah. The Prophet (PBUH) emphasised the respect and honour that should be given to elders and excluded those who fail to do so from the community of believers. Caring for the elderly with iḥsān, or benevolence, is a crucial practice in Islam, and parents’ care takes precedence over personal satisfaction.
Similarly, other religious teachings also stress the importance of caring for the elderly. The Bible, in Isaiah 46:4, reminds us that God will be with us throughout our lifetime, even in old age, and promises to care for us. It highlights that we are never alone, and God will carry us along and save us.
Making decisions about old age care should consider an individual’s preferences, health condition, financial situation, religious beliefs, and support network. Each person’s needs are unique, and the chosen solution should prioritise their well-being and happiness. Family discussions and consultations with healthcare professionals can help make informed decisions.
In the contemporary world, it is essential to uphold the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and respect and honour elders. By doing so, we can follow the teachings of of Islam and ensure that the elderly receive the care and reverence they deserve. Ultimately, the rights due to parents should be recognized and honoured, preventing the need for old age homes.
Author besides being a Medical Practitioner and is very active in positive perception management of various moral and social issues.