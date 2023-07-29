OLD AGE HOMES: Need of hour or a blot on a society ?

The questions that have been haunting me all time. I am not here to argue for or against old age homes or provide escape routes for failing in our duties towards elderly.

This piece intends to explore awareness, options, alternatives and solutions to growing old age problems as I observed closely the lifestyles of many elderly couples and singles around with NRK children.



Aging is a natural process, and as we grow old, certain psychosocial and medical challenges may arise, requiring attention and support. In the past, the joint family system provided emotional interdependence between elders and young family members. However, modern life has led to the rise of nuclear families, leaving some elders alone or in need of care.

Many parents find themselves alone when their children move abroad for education and work. In such situations, support services like caring and sharing become crucial.

While friends, relatives, and domestic helpers may offer assistance, they cannot fill the emotional void completely. In such cases, staying at an “Happy Home” or Old Age Home becomes a viable option. These places provide a socially acceptable environment for senior citizens to interact and find companionship with others in similar situations.

Social places, retirement homes, and interactive clubs are valuable solutions to address the issues of loneliness and isolation faced by many elderly individuals, particularly those living alone. These spaces offer opportunities for social interaction with peers, promoting better mental health and overall happiness.

Such well-organized environments provide a sense of community and companionship, allowing seniors to connect with people of their age group. Trained staff at these facilities can offer professional care and support, ensuring the well-being of the elderly residents and creating a safe and secure environment for them.