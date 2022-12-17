Old-Age-Homes the debate continues……….

We thank all of you for the tremendous response regarding having old age homes in Kashmir or not. We received hundreds of mails, SMSs and whatsapp messages.
Even though the response was mixed, one thing was encouraging that as a society many people still feel that we are not doing enough for our elders. With their justifications, many were of the opinion that we need old-age homes in Kashmir. Many opposed the idea giving the religious and moral rationale.
However, the majority of the people suggested and voiced for some alternate arrangement in the form of Day-Care and Play Centres for senior citizens in a similar way we have play schools for children.
On behalf of the Gauri Old-Age Clinic and Greater Kashmir Communications, we once again thank all of you for your concern towards the elders of our society.
We are also compiling the list of the people who have offered their expertise and experience in establishing Day-Care and Play Centers for the elderly. We are looking forward to your more responses and suggestions regarding Old-Age homes and Day-Care and Play Centers for Elderly in Kashmir.
Please share your responses on oldagekashmir@gmail.com or whatsapp or sms on 9541334476.