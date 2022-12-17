Old Age –Is it a Boon or a Bane?

Old means having lived or being in existence for a long period, or no longer young. It can also be thought of as an age nearing or surpassing the usual life expectancy and thus nearing the end of human cycle.

It can lead to negativism especially for those persons who have been in high positions and think they can no longer be in a commanding position, which they enjoyed for years. In other words, no longer needed.

There are several terms used to express it. Old people, the elderly, old age pensioner(OAP), senior citizen, older adults and the elders. It is difficult to define although most countries set the retirement age after 60 years, it could be 62 or 65 years. This age is also a prerequisite for availing senior social programs.

Old age is often associated with loneliness and you feel neglected or discarded. Some feel that they are not getting the same respect as before. To add to it, people of this age often have limited regenerative properties and become more susceptible to many minor and major illnesses, which further dampens their morale.