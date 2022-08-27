Old age issues

Even if a human being is given Hazrat Khizar’s age, he will still say that how much did I live here, I came just now and I am leaving so soon. The point here is not that one should aspire for death. But, after attaining a certain age one should gracefully reconcile with the normal changes in body and brain. More importantly, with all zeal and zest, one should prepare for eternal life. However, some of us choose to enjoy this world to the fullest, till the end and as Persian couplet goes;

Babar ba aish kosh ke aalam dobarah nist

If we really want to give peace to ourselves, we need to realize that we are ageing and we need to accept it and appreciate that all that exists has to perish. Sooner we understand it, the better it will be for us.