Old Age Issues

BY ER. G. M. BHAT

Ageing starts right from birth and thus all stages of life are crucial for graceful ageing. The human age is divided into four stages;

-Childhood (Bachpan) which spans from birth to 12 years.

-Adolescence or teenage that is below which spans from 13-19 years.

-Youth and middle age, which spans from 20-60 years.

-Old age (Buzargi) spans 60 years onwards.

During bachpan or childhood, one is all carefree and adopts whatever is said to him. In fact imbibing, good-bad habits start in this period. Good or lousy language too is picked up in this period. Adoption-copying of good-bad habits and rituals social and religious happen during this period.

The adolescence-teenage period is most critical stage of life. Parents and elders have to be very watchful about the upbringing of their children. Good lifestyle, proper language, good education especially moral and family values need to be inculcated in them. Above all a feeling of God-fearing and religious bent is vital in this stage.