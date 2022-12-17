Old Age Issues: Living Gracefully

If the children fail to take proper care of their parents, then society has to come forward and do its bit. In this regard day care and recreational centers for elderly are a much more viable option. These centers will keep them busy, engaged when other family members are busy with their work/job, etc. The senior citizens can meet their old friends, colleagues, acquaintances and can have extra reading of magazines and newspapers and enjoy chatting with light drinks, snacks, etc. They may also like to play indoor games. They can spent best part of the day with friends to overcome loneliness.

In my opinion, Old-Age-Homes is not a good option because,

= These are not actual home or home care or comfort.

= This will deprive the youngsters from God’s blessings as promised in all religious scriptures for those who take care of their parents.

= In case these homes are mismanaged it may create multiple problems like social, health, hygiene, financial, etc. This may not be easy to control.

For senior citizens, heavens are those homes where their children live. Ideally their children and their grandchildren should give them a new lease of life every day. It is possible only if the children are mentally and religiously aware of their duties towards their parents and are sure that they shall in exchange fetch God’s blessings in this world and hereafter.

After all one should be sure about whatever we sow, so shall we reap. As the Persian couplet goes