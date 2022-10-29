Older people need to be helped

Many people are looking for some tonic etc. that might help to prolong their years and consult doctors, which often serves a useful purpose, for many older people are found suffering from mild cases of heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and other conditions, all of which can be successfully treated when discovered in time.

Despite all this, the passing of time always brings subtle changes that cannot be ignored. A good look in a mirror can serve as an indication right now. There is no need to worry, instead those extra lines often add richness and character to the features never seen in our younger years.

Luckily, there is no sharp dividing line between one period of life and another. The years of maturity strike us unawares, and most are scarcely conscious of the passing of time. But we must face up to the profound changes that lie ahead.

We may have to help some of our loved ones during the closing years of their lives, before doing this for ourselves. We should try to prolong their lives, for often they are suffering and would rather be at rest. But it is our responsibility to make their remaining days truly happy and satisfying.