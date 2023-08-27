On teaching kids

Kids are naive, their journey has just began, labeling will create an acceptance and a firm belief in their minds about themselves. Poor academic achievements are not always because of lower intelligence but other external factors that we as a teachers or parents must try to explore. My approach to teaching has always been pragmatic, where I keep academics such as reading, writing and arithmetic as secondary. My primary focus has always been on mental, emotional, social, physical and moral development during the initial years of life of kids. Pouring readymade information into the minds of children will not make them independent and successful in this world, however, the real life experiences, teaching them how to inhibit impulses, how to manage big angry feelings, how to resiliently handle challenging situations and be thoughtful and conscientious when authoritative figures are not around. Teaching must be fun and children must enjoy it. During my tenure I came across many children who were facing different types of difficulties in their academics and were demanding special attention. I have always tried my level best to provide individual attention to the kids not considering them as a herd of cattle driven together in same direction.

I embarked on my journey of online classes 8 months back and started pursuing my passion remotely toiling to reach all the parents who are struggling with the learning disabilities of their kids and find it very difficult to overcome the situation. The prerequisite for every language development relies on listening, speaking, reading and writing abilities (LSRW). Before working on the language development, we need to focus on the stimulation of these abilities through different ways, and the process must be introduced very early in order to get the desired results in this particular domain of child as language is the only medium to express ourselves and self expression fosters feelings of independence, self advocacy and creativity.

Coming to the language development, children at a very young age have tendency to learn all the skills that can lead to the proper development of language and other domains, but unfortunately this is not an area of focus in many schools mostly in Kashmir, here children at very young age are conditioned to superficial learning’s thus creating defective pathways in their brain and curbing the creativity and logical thinking abilities. The rote memorization and cramming routines develop a state of dependence in children and contain them from becoming early readers, writers and speakers by pruning off their innate abilities (logical thinking, problem solving and creative abilities).

Moreover past few years of pandemic had been very challenging particularly for the parents having small kids who faced academic set back and developed reading and writing difficulties. I am delighted to inform all the parents that I am providing a structured, synthetic and multi-sensory programme that focuses on providing phonemic awareness to the children through play way approach and step by step help them to become early independent Readers-Writers- Speakers.

As of now under the banner of LittleRock Elementary, I have proudly taught more than 100 kids who can read and write independently.