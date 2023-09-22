Scientists estimate that more than 6 out of every 10 known infectious diseases in people can be spread from animals, and 3 out of every 4 new or emerging infectious diseases in people come from animals. Globally, about one billion cases of illness and millions of deaths occur every year from zoonoses.

One Health approach addresses the threats emanating at human-animal-environment interface besides public health concerns including antimicrobial resistance, environmental health, food safety, mental health, vector-borne diseases, zoonotic diseases, and much more.

It provides platform for joint efforts in One Health education and awareness. Experts and community can collaborate, communicate and coordinate with partners working in animal, human, and environmental health as well as other relevant areas that form an essential part of the One Health approach.

Medical and veterinary fraternity along with environmental, socio-political authorities and experts from other fields can help in fostering approaches of One Health concept.

Realising the importance of One Health, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura and Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar recently signed a declaration on One Health at Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry (FVSc and AH) Shuhama during a weeklong event on policy planning in One Health. The event was attended by national and international experts and stressed for establishing a School of One Health in Jammu and Kashmir.

Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were also signed by the SKUAST-K, SKIMS and GMC for joint or collaborative academic and research endeavours. The establishment of School of One Health will put UT of J & K among the list of first few states/UTs in the country to have such a unified platform for putting joint efforts for improving quality of public life.

The collaborative working atmosphere can help in deciphering various health maladies yet to be investigated in this part of the world. It will also provide platform for joint awareness and action against various public health issues originating from agriculture, animal husbandry or medical fields and risking the health and lives of animals, plants or people by posing constant threats.

Besides zoonotic diseases, antimicrobial resistance, drug residues, agrochemical residues, or rising canine population are some of the visible issues that must be catered to safeguard public health and environment, and One Health seems to be the only rostrum that can provide solution.

Involving other stake holders of One Health in future including agriculturalists, environmentalists, geologists, meteorologists, municipalities, and experts from allied fields is a prerequisite and much needed initiative to be undertaken for solving problems faced by the people.