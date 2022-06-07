One Stop Health care Remedy for elderly

BY DR MURASSA SHAMSHAD

In the recent past, Geriatric Medicine has been addressed in the much awaited manner. The Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered setting up of Geriatric wards for each District Hospital. Consequently, the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir constituted a team of Geriatric specialists for their monitoring.

Aging as a population phenomenon is occurring throughout the world. Geriatrics is becoming more and more pertinent with a shift in the global population towards the older age group.

This demographic transition is a consequence of low birth and low death rate coupled with improved health care and economic status. The phenomenon is more marked in the western world and is slowly being observed in the developing countries.

In India also the effect has begun to be felt. It has been seen that a higher proportion of elderly in the population indicate better health care facilities, higher literacy and awareness

All of us need to know why the two scientific disciplines related to aging are getting increased prominence throughout the world.