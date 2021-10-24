Online Assessment: A Key Success Factor for online teaching learning process

BY SAJAD AKBAR RATHER

Information and communication technology is a valuable tool that improves the learning process if used efficiently. In online learning, learners are freed from many constraints hindering them from fulfilling their will to achieve higher levels of knowledge. The education system has dramatically changed from physical to online due to COVID-19. Millions of learners around the world have been affected due to the pandemic caused by coronavirus. The emergence of COVID-19 has forced educational institutions to divert all strategies from physical to online platforms for the safety of the students, instructors, and all the other staff members. The processes of examining students and their assessment strategies are heavily affected due to the sudden adoption of online education than physical education at campus. Maintaining academic integrity is of the utmost importance to preserve the sanctity of any learning.

Being asset-light, online assessments like eLearning are easy to manage. Furthermore, Online Assessments provide real-time student status, personalized insights, and immediate results.