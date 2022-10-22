Oosteoporosis | Ask the doctor

What is osteoporosis?
Osteoporosis is a bone disease that weakens our bones, making them thinner and easier to break. These fractures can lead to pain, stooped and poor posture, or significant trouble moving around.
Can I prevent osteoporosis?
Though osteoporosis usually occurs in people older than 60, its underlying causes can stretch back to childhood. Everyone can take steps to prevent bone loss. Taking enough calcium and vitamin D is only the first step. Avoid alcohol, don’t smoke cigarettes, or quit if you do. Exercise regularly. Ask your doctor about the side effects of the medications you are taking.
What are osteoporosis risk factors?
Not in our control: Women are at higher risk. As we age, our bones naturally lose some density and become weaker. Family history of osteoporosis. History of broken bones.
In our control: Balanced diet. Stop Smoking. No alcohol. Regular exercise. Vitamin D and Calcium supplements.
What food is good for osteoporosis?
Fresh fruits (oranges, dates, olives). Vegetables (turnip greens, kale, collards, spinach, broccoli). Beans and Legumes. Nuts (Brazil nuts, almonds). Fish and Eggs. Milk and curd.
Does osteoporosis have any warning signs?
Osteoporosis often starts silently, and may not be found until someone suffers a fracture. Other early signs may include progressive loss of height or stooped posture, Sudden back pain without any obvious cause. It could be a vertebral compression fracture and a fracture after a seemingly minor incident. In any case, take consultation with your doctor.