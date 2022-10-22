Oosteoporosis | Ask the doctor

What is osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that weakens our bones, making them thinner and easier to break. These fractures can lead to pain, stooped and poor posture, or significant trouble moving around.

Can I prevent osteoporosis?

Though osteoporosis usually occurs in people older than 60, its underlying causes can stretch back to childhood. Everyone can take steps to prevent bone loss. Taking enough calcium and vitamin D is only the first step. Avoid alcohol, don’t smoke cigarettes, or quit if you do. Exercise regularly. Ask your doctor about the side effects of the medications you are taking.