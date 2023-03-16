Open letter to Anuradha Bhasin

My Two Sons Were Killed Within Minutes

In the next two minutes, Mushtaq Peer fired 12 rounds of bullets on my eldest son and killed him. My daughters in law were shrieking and wailing, but the terrorists did not feel any mercy.

They were still shrieking with terror when there were more gunshots outside our house, in the courtyard. My second son Abdul Ahad Wani had been killed by the same group.

Abdul Ahad was coming back from the mosque after evening prayers. He was stopped by the terrorists at the gate. The terrorists called their commander inside on the radio set. They asked him what to do with Abdul Ahad.

The commander told them, kill this munafiq. I have killed Bashir. And they killed Abdul Ahad also.

My two sons were killed this way within minutes of each other. Now security forces used to keep patrolling the area.

My Youngest Son Was Saved Because He Was On Duty

My youngest son Nazir Ahmad was almost on the death bed, crying day and night remembering his two killed brothers. He was a very active man and used to work very hard. On the day when Bashir and Abdul Ahad were killed, he was not at home. Otherwise he also would have been killed.

He was on duty at that time and did not come back at night.

But the terrorists thought that now their identity has been disclosed. They thought that Bashir Ahmad and Abdul Ahad have been killed by Mushtaq Peer, so the third son Nazir Ahmad can create trouble for them if he remains alive.

Because of this, terrorists planned to Nazir Ahmad also. The terrorists started working on the plan to kill him.

There was a taxi driver in our area named Manzoor. My son Nazir always used his taxi when he had to go anywhere. Mushtaq Peer involved the taxi driver in the plan to kill Nazir Ahmad.

Terrorists Killed My Third Son In Cold Blood

One day at about 4 pm, Nazir Ahmad came home. He always used to take Noon Chaye (namkeen tea) after he returned home. He had just finished his tea when the taxi driver Manzoor came to our house. He said something to my son.

My son told us that he was going to have dinner at the residence of a friend. He wore a new Qameez shilvaar and waskat (waistcoat). He put the clothes on and left with Manzoor in his taxi.

The next morning we came to know that Nazir Ahmad had been killed by terrorists at village Dolipora, which is at a distance of about four kilometers from our village. Then we got to know that taking Nazir Ahmad to Dolipora was a trap laid by the terrorists. Manzoor had been instructed to bring Nazir Ahmad to the residence of Ahad Sheikh at Dolipora to have dinner there.

My Youngest Son Was Killed While Having Food

When Nazir Ahmad reached there, he was served dinner. But he did not know that terrorists were already waiting in the other room, ready to kill him. When he started eating dinner, suddenly two terrorists entered the room where he was having food and started firing at him. He was killed on the spot.

This way all three of my sons were killed by the terrorists. Then the terrorists started offering justification for the killings. We were named as mukhbirs. We were named as a family which was anti-Pakistan and anti-azadi.

My wife cried so much after this horrifying loss of her three sons that she went mad. My health also became very frail.

My Grand-Children Cried That They Didn’t Want To Go To School

Even Teachers Used To Call Them Ugly Names

My grand-children cried that they did not want to go to school. The teachers were radicalized. Even they used to taunt my grand-children and call them ugly names.

We lost everything in society. We lost our sons. We were looked upon as lowly and small people. We were regarded as anti-Islam people. Why, Anuradha ji? What harm did we do?

But we had no human rights or any other rights. Terrorists were the only people who had any rights. They could come and kill anybody they wanted. They could kill three brothers because they wanted to do so.

No one in the media came forward to cry at that time that the terrorists had snatched our human rights. Everybody knew of our devastating loss. But no one in the media came forward to even condemn the terrorists. Modi ji had not taken away your media freedom. Then why didn’t you exercise your freedom and cry for our devastation?

We had no help, nobody to lend a shoulder in our hardship. We did not have money to raise the grand-children. I could not answer their questions when they asked about their father.

The man who killed my sons has four children. All his children got government jobs.

We suffered for years and years at the hands of the terrorists and also at the hands of society. Now after the abrogation of Article 370, we feel that the UT Administration is finally taking the right steps for Kashmir. We are experiencing freedom from terror for the first time.

Even now you have the freedom to write the stories of people like me. You have the freedom to write how we the people of Kashmir are experiencing freedom from the terrorists for the first time.