Open Letter to the delegates of G20

Honorable delegates and observers of G-20 countries. I would like to take this opportunity to welcome you to Srinagar. It gives me great pleasure and a humbling sense of pride that G-20 sessions are being conducted in my homeland.

However, there is a part of my homeland that remains under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. On October 22, 1947 Pakistan army along with around 50,000 mercenaries from the tribal belt in the former North Western Frontier Province now Khyber Paktoonkhawa of Pakistan launched an unprovoked attack on the independent state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In order to save our people from the invaders our King, Maharaja Hari Singh, singed an instrument of accession with the then governor general of India Lord Mountbatten. This led to our state becoming an integral part of the Republic of India.

Honorable delegates and observers, for the past 75 years 13,297 Square Kilometers of the territory called Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as 72,971 Square kilometers of the territory of Gilgit-Baltistan remain under the illegal occupation of Pakistan and its military establishment.

A total population of approximately 6.5 million are suffering in the above mentioned occupied territories due to the plunder of our natural resources and denial of basic human rights.