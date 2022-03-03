Continuing with its tradition from the last six years, to serve and empower the farming community of this region, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar, Srinagar is coming with another grand event, the ‘7th Technology Exhibition cum Seed Mela 2022, scheduled for March 6-7 with the theme of the year ‘Organic and Natural Farming’.

The mega show, a unique event and one of its own kind will serve as a platform for the farming community, the farm women, youth, entrepreneurs, private players, NGOs, public representatives, policy makers, planners, students, technocrats, and all other relevant stakeholders engaged in the agriculture and allied sectors to learn, to create, to build and to establish new business opportunities.