Continuing with its tradition from the last six years, to serve and empower the farming community of this region, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar, Srinagar is coming with another grand event, the ‘7th Technology Exhibition cum Seed Mela 2022, scheduled for March 6-7 with the theme of the year ‘Organic and Natural Farming’.
The mega show, a unique event and one of its own kind will serve as a platform for the farming community, the farm women, youth, entrepreneurs, private players, NGOs, public representatives, policy makers, planners, students, technocrats, and all other relevant stakeholders engaged in the agriculture and allied sectors to learn, to create, to build and to establish new business opportunities.
The Exhibition cum Seed Mela being organised under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K Prof. Nazeer Ahmed Ganai, and by Director Extension, SKUAST-K has been scheduled to be inaugurated by Mr. Farooq Khan, Advisor to Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, UT of Jammu Kashmir, Sh. Manoj Sinha. The events of the Mela are being highlighted as:
A ‘mela’ by all, for all, of all: The Mela will associate with it all the farmers including those from UT of Ladakh, the orchardist, the mushroom growers, the vegetables growers, the floriculturist, the livestock rearers, the poultry farmers, the aquaculturist, the sericulturist, the input dealers, various MNCs, the farm machinery representatives and members of Jammu and Kashmir Kissan Board. All of them will be available for each other. The Mela will witness participation of thousands, with the active collaboration of all faculties, colleges, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, research institutes and all the constituent units of the University in Kashmir and Ladakh region.
Organic and natural farming: The Mela will focus on ‘Organic and Natural Farming’. Given the thrust on natural and organic farming all across the globe and the appeal of Hon’ble Prime Minister of the country to promote natural farming, this year Technology Exhibition cum Seed Mela will specially focus on technology, demonstrating the organic inputs like biofertilisers, biocontrol agents, bio-organic nutrient management and organic waste treatment.
All such interventions/inputs will be for sale as well as for demonstration purpose for the farming community of the region. There will be tens of the stall exclusively demonstrating and selling organic products.
Champion farmers: The innovative farmers’ of the region including farm women promoted by SKUAST-Kashmir who have taken agriculture to new heights through commercialisation of various products or by vertical or horizontal expansion of different technologies and are acting as change agents will be an attraction of this event. There will be a special corner for the SKUAST-K incubated and nurtured champion farmers to showcase their contributions as well as to inspire rural and urban youth. One of the progressive champion farmer has a sheep weighing 1.5 quintal. This sheep will also be the centre stage of attraction, and will only be for display.
Agri-startups: Owing to Startup culture that is being promoted in the country, during last few years, young people with degrees from reputed universities like Harvard and Michigan have left their oversees jobs, attractive placements, have chosen to return back and establish their own ventures related to different sectors like seed production, floriculture, mushroom production, organic farming, and vermicompost. To promote the startup culture particularly among the young agriculture graduates, an agri-startup stall will be there; this stall will display the innovative technologies and the start ups developed by young ignited minds.
Help desk: A special help desk has been created for the farming community of the region at the Mela. In this help desk they can come up with their respective queries which will be attended to/addressed on spot by the concerned Subject Matter Specialists and experts of SKUAST-Kashmir.
Entrepreneurship: To enable young people to establish their self employment ventures, the Technology Exhibition cum Seed Mela should attract financial institutions like NABARD. All these organisations will display their different self employment schemes as well as their officials will also interact with the farming community and youth. This will definitely help the young peoples to avail the benefits of various government schemes.
Value Addition And Food Processing: We have post-harvest losses up to 33%. In order to prevent such losses, value addition and food processing will be the sunrise sectors in the country. Unfortunately there is very low percentage of value addition and processing in the country. There are many indigenous crops including cereals in different parts of this region which are very vital for the nutritional security of our population. Over the years many of these cereals are not being cultivated and processed. This Mela will specially focus on this aspect wherein various indigenous value added food products will be at display.
Awards And Recognitions: The innovative farmers/farm women/young entrepreneur/students who have made significant and tangible contributions to the society will be recognised in the Mela through various awards.
The March 6-7 event will combine traditional wisdom, the modern innovation and science with the ultimate aim of benefitting the shared environment and promote a fair relationship and a quality life for all of us.
Prof. Makhdoomi is Director Extension, SKUAST-K
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.