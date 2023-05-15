Organisers finalising last-minute details

As the Srinagar airport comes into view, the preparations for a significant international event are evident. Officials are busy decorating the area with a touch of local culture, showcasing the region's beauty. Rows of lamp posts adorned in green, white, and orange, the colours of the Indian national flag, guide visitors along the airport road—billboards featuring India's Group of 20 logo welcome guests to the area.

This event marks a historic moment for Kashmir, as it hosts an international multilateral meeting for the first time, and that too on tourism, which the region is famously known for as "heaven on earth."

Over 200 delegates from different countries, and international and national organisations, will participate in the mega event, which is scheduled to take place from 22-24 May.

The region's charm is distinctive as newly painted Shikaras, with bright yellow and red tapestries, float majestically on the still blue waters of the Dal Lake. The majestic houseboats, standing in a row, with hanging umbrellas on their terraces, surrounded by snow-covered mountains, offer a glimpse into the serenity and comfort of the area.

In addition to the G-20 countries, India, as the host, has invited around half-a-dozen non-G20 member countries and several foreign-based non-governmental organisations. Local media reports suggest that tourism secretaries from several states and union territories will also attend the G-20 third Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting in Srinagar.

This event is expected to boost tourism in the region and showcase the beauty and hospitality of Kashmir to the world. It is a significant step towards promoting prosperity in the area, and it is hoped that this event will pave the way for further growth and development.